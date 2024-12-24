Chubb (knee) will not be activated off the Dolphins' reserve/PUP list and will not return for the 2024 season, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Chubb started the season on the reseve/PUP list while recovering from surgery for a torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon injury that he suffered in Week 17 of the 2023 season. His 21-day practice window opened Dec. 2, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery over that time to be activated off the Dolphins' PUP list. Chubb's focus will now turn towards being fully healthy for the start of the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Remains on PUP list for Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not set to return Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Could return Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Won't play Sunday vs. Gang Green•
-
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Questionable to play vs. Jets•