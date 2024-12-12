The left knee injury that Berrios suffered in the Dolphins' Week 7 loss to the Colts was a torn ACL, Nick Pugliese of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Per Brandon Liguori of the Miami Herald, Berrios waited until Oct. 30 to undergo surgery, presumably so the inflammation in his knee could subside. He suffered the knee injury during a kick return in the Oct. 20 game and was placed on injured reserve a day later, ending his season with no receptions on four targets to go with 179 combined return yards over six appearances. Berrios will become a free agent this offseason and will likely be out through the entirety of the spring, but he could catch on with a team ahead of training camp if his rehab process has gone smoothly.