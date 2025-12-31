Robinson (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson entered the league's concussion protocol during the Dolphins' Week 17 win over the Buccaneers. Even if he were to return to practice over the next two days, he would need clearance from an independent neurologist to exit concussion protocol and be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots. If Robinson is unable to play, then rookies Zeek Biggers and Kenneth Grant would be in line for larger roles on the Dolphins' defensive line.