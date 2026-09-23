Bell did not catch his only target Sunday in a Week 2 loss to San Francisco.

Bell was unable to make an impact, but that was in line with most of Miami's passing game, as QB Malik Willis threw for only 120 yards outside of a 77-yard touchdown to Ryan Miller during garbage time. Bell logged 24 of the Dolphins' 59 offensive snaps, ranking a distant third among team's wideouts behind Malik Washington (55) and Caleb Douglas (51). Douglas suffered an ankle injury late in the contest, however, and he's uncertain to be able to suit up in Week 3 against Kansas City. If he ends up being sidelined, Bell could move up a notch in the WR pecking order.