The Dolphins list Bell as one of three starting wide receivers on their unofficial depth chart released in advance of Sunday's season opener versus the Raiders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Though team-issued depth charts don't always reflect how players will be used once the season gets underway, Bell's listing in a top-three role could be noteworthy. Miami had previously listed Jalen Tolbert along with Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas as Miami's starting receiver trio, but Bell may have shown enough during his lone preseason appearance to leapfrog Tolbert in the pecking order. After opening training camp on the non-football injury list while he recovered from the ACL tear he sustained during his final collegiate season at Louisville, Bell joined the Dolphins for practice Aug. 17 and shined in his lone preseason appearance just under two weeks later, reeling in two of five targets for 22 yards in a 17-12 loss to the Falcons. If Bell does in fact start Week 1, the Dolphins could still look to limit his snaps to some degree while he works to regain full conditioning coming off knee surgery.