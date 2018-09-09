Dolphins' John Denney: Cleared to return
Denney (shoulder) re-entered Sunday's game against the Titans, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Denney left the field early in Sunday's contest with a shoulder injury, but the game was postponed long enough for the long snapper to recover. Miami's kicker and punter should benefit from Denney's presence.
