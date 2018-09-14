Denney (shoulder) is considered questionable against the Jets on Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Denney is listed as questionable, but coach Adam Gase reportedly said Wednesday that he expects Denney to suit up in Week 2. It would have minimal impact on Miami's skill position players if the starting long snapper were to miss any time, but if Denney were sidelined it could negatively affect the team's kicker and punter.