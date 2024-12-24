Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism about Brooks' chances of playing Sunday in Cleveland after suffering quadricep and knee injuries in Miami's 29-17 win over the 49ers in Week 16, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brooks logged his third sack of the campaign and recorded seven tackles in the win over San Francisco, but he played a season-low 77 percent of the defensive snaps after exiting early in the fourth quarter. He managed to return to the field for the 49ers' final offensive drive, and based on McDaniel's comments, Brooks appears to have experienced no setbacks while doing so. Brooks' practice participation will be worth monitoring this week to determine his status for this Sunday's contest.