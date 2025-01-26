Brooks announced on Friday that he had an offseason surgery, which was on his right wrist, according to David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Brooks dealt with knee and quad issues down the stretch of the season, but he never appeared on the Dolphins' injury report with a wrist injury during this window. The 27-year-old is coming off his first season in Miami, and he finished as the team's leading tackler with 143 over 17 games this year. The exact nature of this procedure and the associated injury is unclear, but undergoing surgery this early in the offseason should give him about six months to recover before the start of Miami's 2025 training camp.