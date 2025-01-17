Kohou played in 15 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 45 tackles (33 solo), eight pass defenses (two interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Kohou served as the slot corner for Miami's defense for most of the 2024 season while Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller (knee) served on the outside. Kohou enters the 2025 offseason as a restricted free agent, which means the Dolphins have the ability to match any offer that another team makes for the third-year corner.