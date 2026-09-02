The Chiefs signed Kohou to the practice squad Tuesday.

Kohou failed to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp but will stay in Kansas City on the team's practice squad. He has fully recovered from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2025 season. Kohou appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Dolphins in 2024, logging 45 tackles (33 solo), eight pass defenses (including two interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He would be a candidate to be elevated to the Chiefs' active roster if L'Jarius Sneed (knee) were to miss time.