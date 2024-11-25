Mostert rushed twice for five yards during Sunday's 34-15 win over New England. He also secured his only target for minus-three yards.

Mostert has now logged four consecutive games with three or fewer carries. Meanwhile, rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright logged four carries for 25 yards behind starter De'Von Achane, who had 10 carries for 32 yards and scored twice through the air while securing three of four targets for 24 yards. The 32-year-old veteran is a definitive footnote in Miami's offensive scheme, so he carries minimal fantasy value heading into a road matchup against the Packers on Thanksgiving.