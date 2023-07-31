Armstead (hip) was activated from the PUP list Monday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Armstead is still not practicing with the team, but he was in uniform and rehabbing his knee, as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. He is expected to be ready to compete Week 1, which is good news for Miami's offensive line.
