Armstead (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Armstead was sidelined for the Dolphins' Week 15 loss to the Texans after aggravating a knee injury in Week 14 against the Jets. He opened the week with consecutive DNPs, but he returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity and has progressed enough in his recovery to start at left tackle Sunday.
