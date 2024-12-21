Armstead (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Armstead aggravated a knee injury in Week 14 against the Jets, which forced him to be sidelined against the Texans in Week 15. He was held out of practice for the first two days of the week, but he managed to give himself a chance to play Sunday after logging a limited practice Friday. Patrick Paul got the start at left tackle in Week 15, and he would likely reprise that role if Armstead is unable to play.