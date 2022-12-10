Armstead (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Armstead missed Miami's Week 13 loss to the 49ers but turned in a pair of limited practices ahead of the team's Week 14 showdown with the Chargers. His return would be a big lift to the Dolphins' offensive line and the entire unit.
