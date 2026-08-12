Dolphins' Tutu Atwell: Second-teamer on first depth chart

Atwell is listed with the second-team offense on the Dolphins' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fellow wide receivers Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and rookie third-round pick Caleb Douglas composed the first team, while rookie fifth-rounder Kevin Coleman (undisclosed) and Jalen Reagor joined Atwell on the second unit. Depth charts at this time of year need to be taken with a grain of salt, but considering Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reported last week that Washington, Tolbert and Atwell had separated themselves as the top three WRs through the first week of camp, Douglas' ability to rise above Atwell is notable. In the end, how Atwell and Douglas fare in the preseason will determine who begins the campaign with more reps in three-wide sets.