Dolphins' Tutu Atwell: Emerging atop depth chart

Atwell has separated himself as a top three receiver with the Dolphins this offseason, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Veterans Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Atwell appear to have the early leg up on rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman while Chris Bell (knee) remains on the active/NFI list. Jalen Reagor, Tahj Washington and Theo Wease are other contenders in the competition for snaps at receiver in Miami, and this is expected to be a position battle that spans the duration of the season for a rebuilding Dolphins team. It remains to be seen if any of these receivers will be fantasy options in 2026.