Hill is not participating in Saturday's practice due to personal reasons, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Although he's missing Saturday's practice, Furones relays that Hill is still expected to play in Monday night's AFC East tilt against the Jets. Hill has opened the 2025 regular season with 15 catches (on 23 targets) for 198 yards and one touchdown across three games, and he's also contributed on special teams with a 19-yard punt return.