Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He ultimately left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Hill put together an efficient performance prior to his early exit, helping the Dolphins jump out to a 30-0 lead by halftime with a team-high catch total and co-team-best receiving yardage tally as well. The speedster's cramping issues shouldn't be a long-term concern, and he'll figure to play an integral role in a Week 13 road showdown against the 49ers after eclipsing the 70-yard mark for the fifth time in the last six games Sunday.