Dabney reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Dabney was elevated to the active roster to make his NFL debut ahead of Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens. The tight end ranked third at his position in snaps on offense behind Josh Whyle (30) and Luke Musgrave (20), failing to record any stats on seven offensive snaps. Dabney was also on the field for seven snaps on special teams, producing no output. The 23-year-old could be elevated again in Week 18 against Minnesota.