The Packers elevated Dabney from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Week 18 will be Dabney's second consecutive elevation, as the tight end logged seven offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps in last Saturday's loss to the Ravens. The 23-year-old will likely once again operate as a supplemental blocking tight end behind Luke Musgrave and Josh Whyle due to the absences of Tucker Kraft (ACL) and John FitzPatrick (Achilles).