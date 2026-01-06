Dabney reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Dabney was elevated to the active roster for the second straight week ahead of Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Vikings, reeling in one of two targets for three yards while playing 45 of the team's 51 offensive snaps. He outpaced both Josh Whyle (37) and Luke Musgrave (two) in snaps on offense as the Packers opted to rest their starters as much as possible. Additionally, Dabney jumped on the loose ball after quarterback Clayton Tune fumbled in the first quarter, maintaining possession for Green Bay. Dabney could be asked to join the active roster again in Saturday's matchup with the Bears in the wild-card round.