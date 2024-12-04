During the regular season I update my Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings once per week. You can always find links to the updated rankings over on the Dynasty Landing Page. I also host Fantasy Football Today Dynasty once per week. You can watch it on YouTube at 11:30 every Tuesday or listen to it wherever you listen to podcasts. Finally, those rankings help populate my Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Charts over at SportsLine. There is a trade chart for both one-QB and Superflex PPR leagues that gets updated once per week with the rankings.

What I don't get to do enough during the regular season is write about Dynasty Fantasy Football. With the playoffs approaching, I wanted to do just that, and give you a fresh look at my updated rankings by position. At the running back position, we had one of the biggest risers of the season this week, with Isaac Guerendo moving up from RB50 to RB16 after both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were placed on Injured Reserve.

If RB16 sounds too high to you, I agree completely. The problem is that Guerendo is a bit of a unicorn. He's a rookie running back who could be a league winner this year, and could be an afterthought after that. We've seen plug-and-play running backs succeed in San Franciso for years, from Matt Breida to Raheem Mostert to Jeff Wilson to Elijah Mitchell to Mason as recently as this year. We've seen Guerendo thrive the few times he's been given an opportunity, averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season and scoring a touchdown as recently as Week 13.

So how do you value a player like this? That probably depends on whether you're contending. If you are, I would be prepared to swing big. Guerendo ranks as a top-12 running back for me in Week 14 and I expect him to be a top-12 running back rest of season if he stays healthy. Jordan Mason is a restricted free agent and Christian McCaffrey will turn 29 before he plays another football game. There's an outside shot Guerendo is more than a four-week replacement. There's an outside shot he's a lead back for multiple years in this offense. But even if all he gives you is RB2 production in the Fantasy playoffs, that's worth plenty to a true contender.

One trade I have already sent for Guerendo is in a tight end premium league where I offered three second-round picks for Guerendo and Jonnu Smith. In a vacuum, I would consider sending two second-round picks for Guerendo himself. Particularly if I have a roster that has earned a bye and just lost McCaffrey. If you're looking for other potential Dynasty buys, I had John Bosch on FFT Dynasty recently to talk about his favorite Dynasty buys:

Here are my updated Dynasty running back rankings: