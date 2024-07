If you're in a full PPR Superflex Dynasty league there are two positions everyone is going to want to prioritize: quarterback and wide receiver. The two positions are going to score the most points in full PPR and the two positions have the most longevity, so it makes sense. But like everything else, there is a limit to this wisdom.

In today's mock I drafted Patrick Mahomes with the first pick overall then watched as 21 of the next 22 picks were quarterbacks or wide receivers. The lone exception was Breece Hall, at 22 overall. This really tests your convictions when the choice is between RB2, WR9, and QB13. The easy pick was Bijan Robinson at the end of Round 2. The next pick was agonizing. Tyreek Hill, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Tua Tagovailoa were all under consideration, but honestly, I couldn't justify anyone but Christian McCaffrey. Because if I take a 30-year-old wide receiver or start with running backs for two of my top three picks I am thinking win-now and if I am thinking win-now McCaffrey is the obvious pick. That Mark Andrews fell to the end of Round 4, only made my path more clear.

So how does it end up if you only take one QB and zero WRs in the first four rounds of this format? Well, I ended up with Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers as my second and third QBs, which combined with Patrick Mahomes makes for an above-average quarterback room. At wide receiver, I landed Mike Evans, George Pickens, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, and Rashod Bateman. Considering we are required to start two wide receivers and only allowed to start three, that will play.

None of this is to say that it is desirable to take running back with two of your first three picks in a startup. It is not. But it's also not a death knell, especially if they're two of the top three backs in everyone's 2024 rankings. You can check out my full team below, as well as everyone else's.

Here are the experts who participated in this mock draft:

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy

Matt Donnelly, Dynasty Vipers

Joshua Cho, @jbchoknows

Rich Cooling, Dynasty Island

Jonny Lazar

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy

Adam Aizer, CBS Fantasy

Jacob Gibbs, Sportsline

Sam Wagman, Footballguys

Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy

Thomas Shafer, CBS Fantasy

Mike Faiella, Dynasty League Football

And here are the full results: