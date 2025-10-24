Brown (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

A third straight missed practice is bad news for Brown and his fantasy managers, although Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier Friday that the wideout doesn't need to practice this week in order to play in Sunday's game against the Giants. Brown did work out on the side Thursday while his teammates practiced, with Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer suggesting that the wideout was on track to play Sunday. A third missed practice may have changed that expectation, with Brown now highly likely to have a game designation on the final injury report later Friday.