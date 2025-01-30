The Eagles have opened up the practice window for Graham (triceps).

Graham, who suffered a triceps injury in Week 12, will thus have an opportunity to practice ahead of the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX match-up against the Chiefs on Feb. 9. Originally, it was believed that the defensive end was a candidate to miss the remainder of the season, but now that his practice window has been opened, it's possible that Graham could be activated after all. Prior to his injury, the 36-year-old recorded 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 11 regular-season contests.