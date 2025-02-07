Graham (elbow), who remains on injured reserve, practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Graham said Wednesday that he expects to be activated to the 53-man roster and play versus Kansas City, but the Eagles will have to make such a move official by Saturday's deadline. The 34-year-old edge rusher is recovering from surgery undergone back in November to address a triceps tear, and Friday represents his first time practicing in full since sustaining the injury.