Eagles' Dameon Pierce: Absent with hamstring issue

Pierce (hamstring) did not participate in Monday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Pierce exited Saturday's practice with a hamstring injury, and it is unclear how long the running back will be absent due to the issue. With Elijah Mitchell (undisclosed) being sent to injured reserve, the team signed Ja'Quinden Jackson to further cement the running back room throughout the preseason. Currently, the No. 2 role behind Saquon Barkley is up for grabs, with Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley and Pierce fighting for snaps. If Pierce misses more time, there is a good chance he will be all but out for the opportunity to start the season as the No. 2 back.