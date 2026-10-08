The Eagles signed Pierce off their practice squad Wednesday.

Philadelphia placed Tank Bigsby (core) on injured reserve Tuesday and appears likely to be without top back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, so Pierce will be moved up from the practice squad to replenish the team's depth in the backfield. Assuming Barkley sits, Pierce will be primarily competing for reps with Will Shipley, who has been on the roster all season as the No. 3 back behind Barkley and Bigsby. Philadelphia could also look to elevate one of Jaydon Blue or Carson Steele from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's contest.