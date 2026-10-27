Pierce rushed 14 times for 47 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for one yard in the Eagles' 38-21 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He also returned two kickoffs for 37 yards.

Pierce opened the night in a clear No. 2 role behind the returning Saquon Barkley, but the latter's eventual exit in the fourth quarter due to a back injury helped Pierce double up his teammate in carries. Pierce finished with season highs in rush attempts and rushing yards, and he scored his second touchdown of the campaign on a five-yard run early in the second quarter. With Barkley now navigating multiple injuries, there's a possibility Pierce is back in the top role for a Week 8 road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday night.