Pierce didn't take the field for either of the Eagles' final two possessions of Monday's 38-21 loss to the Cowboys after sustaining an undisclosed injury with 8:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Pierce was the second Eagles running back to make an early exit from Monday's contest, as starter Saquon Barkley was held out for the entire fourth quarter while nursing hamstring and back injuries. Before leaving the contest, Pierce carried 14 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while adding a one-yard reception on his lone target. Ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Commanders, the Eagles will issue their next injury report Wednesday, when the nature of Pierce's health concern as well as the extent of his practice activity will be revealed.