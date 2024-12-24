Ellliott made all three of his extra-point attempts but missed one of his five field-goal tries in Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Commanders.

Elliott was good from 24 and 40 yards in the third quarter and from 50 and 40 yards in the fourth, but his miss from 56 yards as time expired in the first half would wind up being the winning margin for Washington. At the time, that miss meant Elliott was still yet to convert from 50 yards or more this season, but his 50-yarder late in the game improved his record to 1-for-7 from that distance.