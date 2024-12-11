Elliott made both of his extra-point attempts but missed his only field-goal try, from 52 yards, in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers.

The kicker is now 0-for-5 on field-goal tries of 50 or more in 2024. Later in Sunday's game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni opted to punt with a six-point lead instead of attempting another field goal from more than 50 yards. Elliott has been reliable on shorter kicks, making all but one extra-point try this season and all but one field-goal attempt inside 50 yards.