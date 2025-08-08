Cine (hamstring) played in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals, logging one assist while working on special teams.

Cine missed some practice time last weekend, but the hamstring injury was evidently minor. A first-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 Draft, Cine appeared in just one regular-season game with the Bills last season. He signed with Philly's practice squad shortly before the playoffs back in January.