The Eagles activated Smith (triceps) ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Smith remains questionable for Monday's game, but his activation from injured reserve indicates that he will return from a five-game absence due to a triceps injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Rams. Joshua Uche, Jalyx Hunt and Jihaad Campbell will see less rotational snaps at linebacker if Smith is in fact cleared to play against Green Bay.