Smith posted two tackles (both solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 10-7 win over the Packers on Monday Night Football.

The Packers had driven past the Eagles' 30-yard line late in the second quarter when Smith halted their momentum with a sack of Jordan Love. One play later, Love was sacked again (this time by Nakobe Dean) and turned the ball over on a fumble. Smith logged just a 28 percent defensive snap share, as he was coming off a five-game absence due to a triceps injury.