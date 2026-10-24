Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Dallas.

Smith suffered a concussion last Sunday against Carolina and was unable to practice this week. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't be able to suit up again on game day until he's cleared by an independent neurologist. Both Jonathan Greenard (ankle) and Jalyx Hunt (ankle/knee) are questionable for Monday, and Arnold Ebiketie will likely be asked to step into a starting role with at least Smith guaranteed to be sidelined.