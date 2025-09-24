The Eagles placed Smith (triceps) on injured reserve Wednesday and anticipate him retaking the field in time to suit up Nov. 10 versus the Packers in Week 10, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith's placement on IR is official, and it appears that he'll be forced to miss more than the four-game minimum required by that transaction. He aggravated the same triceps that required him to undergo surgery after Philadelphia's win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Za'Darius Smith will likely handle a larger role on defense, beginning Sunday against the Buccaneers, with Smith sidelined.