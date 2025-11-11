Eagles' Nolan Smith: Officially cleared for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (triceps) is active for Monday's game against the Packers.
The Eagles activated Smith from injured reserve earlier in the day, and the third-year pro has officially been cleared to return from a five-game absence. He posted 10 tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble in three games before suffering a triceps injury.
