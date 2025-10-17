default-cbs-image
Mitchell (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Thursday.

Mitchell exited the team's Week 6 loss to the Giants on Thursday Night Football in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, ultimately failing to return to action. After opening the week as a limited participant at practice, the cornerback now appears to be all set to play in Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, likely being tasked with neutralizing Justin Jefferson.

