Ed Eagan: Released by Giants
Eagan was released Tuesday by the Giants, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
Eagan signed with the Giants a little over a month ago after he was waived prior to the start of the regular season. The move comes following New York promoting wideout Kalif Raymond from its practice squad Tuesday, which could mean Eagan will ultimately take Raymond's spot. Eagan logged just one target but no catches in his short stint with the Giants.
