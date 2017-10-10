Eagan signed a contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Eagan is the third receiver to sign with the Giants in less than two days, with his addition corresponding with three of the team's top five wideouts (Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris) landing on injured reserve with season-ending injuries. Beyond Sterling Shepard -- who may be at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Broncos with an injury of his own -- the Giants' entire wideout corps is almost entirely unproven, so Eagan should have as good of an opportunity as the rest of the lot to establish himself as a dependable target for quarterback Eli Manning. Until Eagan, who was cut by the Giants in training camp, translates any offensive snaps he receives into meaningful production, he won't warrant much more than a speculative pickup in very deep fantasy formats.