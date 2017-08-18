Play

Eagan signed with the Giants on Friday, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Eagan was signed Friday morning along with Canaan Severin to replace the newly waived Keeon Johnson and Kevin Snead. Eagan is yet to appear in a regular season game since being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys in 2016.

