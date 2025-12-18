The Saints signed Cooks to the practice squad Thursday, John Sigler of SaintsWire reports.

Cooks spent the start of the 2025 season as a member of the Eagles' practice squad before being cut Sept. 8. The wide receiver has spent the interim as a free agent before ultimately joining the Saints' ranks Thursday. With injuries to Devaughn Vele (shoulder) and Dante Pettis (illness), Cooks is a prime candidate for elevation to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.