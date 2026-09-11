Rush will start Sunday's game at Pittsburgh after Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) was ruled out for Week 1 action, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Tagovailoa suffered an oblique strain during Thursday's practice and now will join Michael Penix (knee) on the sideline this weekend. Rush handled the first-team reps in the final two sessions of Week 1 prep and thus will be under center Sunday, with Jack Strand backup him up. Because coach Kevin Stefanski told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com on Friday that Tagovailoa is "week-to-week," Rush could be in consideration for multiple starts to kick off the 2026 campaign.