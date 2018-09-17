Smith picked up 46 rushing yards on nine attempts, as well as one reception for eight yards during Atlanta's 31-24 victory against the Panthers on Sunday.

After averaging just 2.5 yards per rush during the preseason, the Falcons' fourth-round pick was effective in rotation alongside Tevin Coleman on Sunday. Smith averaged over five yards per carry against a Carolina front seven that in Week 1 held Ezekiel Elliott to his lowest rushing output since September of last season. Given that Devonta Freeman (knee) may miss 3-to-4 weeks with injury, Smith carries a strong likelihood to field 10-plus touches next week against a Saints defense that has surrendered 205 rushing yards across it's first two games of the season.