It's been a long year for the tight end position. It's been a long year for the Cleveland Browns. David Njoku stands out as a glimmer of positivity for both. And last week, we found out that's true even with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback.

In Week 16, Njoku caught eight of 10 targets for 66 yards and 14.6 PPR Fantasy points. For the year, he now ranks as TE4, averaging 13.1 PPR Fantasy points per game. In Week 17, Njoku has a mediocre matchup against the Dolphins, but he still projects as a top-five tight end. I would start him over Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Sam LaPorta

I would also start Njoku over any streamer you might find on the waiver wire. But that doesn't mean there aren't good streaming options available for this week. I make my case for Chigoziem Okonkwo and Dalton Schultz in the waiver wire section below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 17:

Week 17 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 21 -- Chig Okinkwo has seen 21 targets in his last two games.
  • 32% -- David Njoku led the Browns with a 32% target share in his Week 15 return.
  • 7 -- Dalton Schultz has seven or more targets in three of his last five games.
  • 45 -- Travis Kelce has produced 45 yards or fewer in three straight games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10.
  • 0 -- Remarkably, Trey McBride still has zero receiving touchdowns. Kyler Murray has assured us that will change soon.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
9
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
59
REYDS
508
TD
6
FPTS/G
9
player headshot
Dalton Schultz TE
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
22nd
PROJ PTS
9.1
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
76
REYDS
482
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.2
player headshot
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
6.9
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
63
REYDS
437
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.8
player headshot
Foster Moreau TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -1 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
28th
PROJ PTS
5.1
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
34
REYDS
335
TD
4
FPTS/G
5.5
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 17 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
26th
TE RNK
10th
ROSTERED
7%
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
63
REYDS
437
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.8
Okonkwo has been Mason Rudolph's favorite target over the past two weeks and has 21 targets in those two games. The Jaguars have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. That's enough to make Okonkwo a top-12 tight end in this environment.
player headshot
Dalton Schultz TE
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
21st
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
46%
YTD Stats
REC
48
TAR
76
REYDS
482
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.2
Schultz's involvement has been hit-or-miss over the last month, but his best two games of the season have come in the last three weeks. The absence of Tank Dell should mean more targets, and the Texans should be pass-heavy because no one runs on Baltimore.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Jonnu Smith TE
MIA Miami • #9
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE MIA -6.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
24th
PROJ PTS
11.8
TE RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
REC
76
TAR
95
REYDS
802
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.8
Five of my top nine tight ends this week are not on the main slate. But number two by production and number one by value is there, that's Jonnu Smith. Smith has already set the Dolphins' record for catches by a tight end with 76, but he still has an outside shot at hirs first 1,000-yard season. He has at least 12 PPR Fantasy points in six straight games.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Zach Ertz TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL WAS -4.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
12th
PROJ PTS
11.4
TE RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
79
REYDS
538
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.1
Ertz was awful last week, but he now has a good matchup against a bad pass defense with a lower roster rate and price. That makes him a perfect Week 17 contrarian play.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 17 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 17. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.