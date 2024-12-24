It's been a long year for the tight end position. It's been a long year for the Cleveland Browns. David Njoku stands out as a glimmer of positivity for both. And last week, we found out that's true even with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback.

In Week 16, Njoku caught eight of 10 targets for 66 yards and 14.6 PPR Fantasy points. For the year, he now ranks as TE4, averaging 13.1 PPR Fantasy points per game. In Week 17, Njoku has a mediocre matchup against the Dolphins, but he still projects as a top-five tight end. I would start him over Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and Sam LaPorta.

I would also start Njoku over any streamer you might find on the waiver wire. But that doesn't mean there aren't good streaming options available for this week. I make my case for Chigoziem Okonkwo and Dalton Schultz in the waiver wire section below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 17:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 17 at this time. Here's what it means:

Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

21 -- Chig Okinkwo has seen 21 targets in his last two games.

-- Chig Okinkwo has seen 21 targets in his last two games. 32% -- David Njoku led the Browns with a 32% target share in his Week 15 return.

-- David Njoku led the Browns with a 32% target share in his Week 15 return. 7 -- Dalton Schultz has seven or more targets in three of his last five games.

-- Dalton Schultz has seven or more targets in three of his last five games. 45 -- Travis Kelce has produced 45 yards or fewer in three straight games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10.

-- Travis Kelce has produced 45 yards or fewer in three straight games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 10. 0 -- Remarkably, Trey McBride still has zero receiving touchdowns. Kyler Murray has assured us that will change soon.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 59 REYDS 508 TD 6 FPTS/G 9 Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 76 REYDS 482 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 63 REYDS 437 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Foster Moreau TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 5.1 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 335 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.5

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 17 Streamers (TE Preview) Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 63 REYDS 437 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Okonkwo has been Mason Rudolph's favorite target over the past two weeks and has 21 targets in those two games. The Jaguars have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. That's enough to make Okonkwo a top-12 tight end in this environment. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 76 REYDS 482 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 Schultz's involvement has been hit-or-miss over the last month, but his best two games of the season have come in the last three weeks. The absence of Tank Dell should mean more targets, and the Texans should be pass-heavy because no one runs on Baltimore.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE MIA Miami • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE MIA -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 95 REYDS 802 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 Five of my top nine tight ends this week are not on the main slate. But number two by production and number one by value is there, that's Jonnu Smith. Smith has already set the Dolphins' record for catches by a tight end with 76, but he still has an outside shot at hirs first 1,000-yard season. He has at least 12 PPR Fantasy points in six straight games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 79 REYDS 538 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.1 Ertz was awful last week, but he now has a good matchup against a bad pass defense with a lower roster rate and price. That makes him a perfect Week 17 contrarian play.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 17 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 17. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.