The 2024 NFL Kickoff Game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 and that leaves roughly 10 weeks to prepare for the upcoming Fantasy football season. Lamar Jackson is coming off his second NFL MVP award after completing 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards (both career highs) and he continues to be a dynamic running threat. Jackson has an early 2024 Fantasy football ADP of 40.0 but he did miss five games each in 2021 and 2022, so there's always risk that he'll wind up among 2024 Fantasy football busts simply because of availability.

Avoiding players who won't live up to their draft position is a surefire way of building a Fantasy football roster with the necessary depth to survive the lengthy NFL season. With a reliable set of live-updated 2024 Fantasy football rankings, you'll be equipped to deal with all the latest NFL injury news and avoid players that won't live up to the hype. As you begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2024, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2024 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Giants running back Devin Singletary. The 26-year-old has produced between 959 and 1,099 scrimmage yards in each of his first five seasons in the NFL and is coming off a career-high 898 rushing yards with the Texans.

Now, he has joined the Giants and is No. 1 on the depth chart after Saquon Barkley left in free agency. However, quarterback Daniel Jones is a running threat who could usurp valuable red-zone carries from Singletary. He's the 31st running back off the board on average in early 2024 Fantasy football ADP, but the model ranks him well outside the top 35 running backs.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Florida product was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he showed flashes of dazzling athleticism in a shortened rookie season, throwing for 577 yards and three touchdowns with one interception while rushing for 136 yards and four scores in four games.

However, Richardson's season ended when he injured his throwing shoulder on a running play in Week 5 against the Titans. He avoided surgery and opted for rehab instead but didn't begin throwing until late-April and he had multiple instances during Colts minicamp where trainers had to assist him. His health is a major question mark yet Richardson has been the sixth QB off the board in early 2024 Fantasy football drafts. The model ranks him as its QB12 and advises waiting or drafting a reliable backup early. See which other Fantasy football busts 2024 to avoid here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine is also low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 20 wide receivers for 2024 and expects him to see major regression. You can only see who it is, and the 2024 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid, and which receiver will fail to live up to expectations? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that told you to avoid Jaylen Waddle in 2023, and find out.