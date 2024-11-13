The last time we saw Jordan Love was in Week 9 in the rain against Detroit, and he appeared limited with a groin injury, which resulted in him scoring just 10.9 Fantasy points. He comes into Week 11 having scored a combined 16.6 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Lions and Jaguars.

Hopefully, Love is fully healthy coming off his Week 10 bye. I would use him as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Bears, even though this is a tough matchup.

Chicago is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Trevor Lawrence in Week 6 and Jayden Daniels in Week 8 have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Bears this season. But I expect Love to be third on that list, and he did well against Chicago last season with at least 22.5 Fantasy points in each of his two starts.

Prior to Love hurting his groin in Week 8, he scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in three of his previous four outings, and he should get back on track in Week 11. I'll be starting Love in a few leagues against the Bears, and I would recommend you do the same thing if he's on your Fantasy roster.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DET -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2080 RUYDS 18 TD 17 INT 9 FPTS/G 19 Goff's two-game road trip to Green Bay and Houston the past two weeks did not go well for him statistically. He combined for just 23.4 Fantasy points, including his five-interception game at the Texans in Week 10. His return home against Jacksonville comes at the right time in Week 11 since the Jaguars are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Goff is averaging 26.4 Fantasy points in his past two outings in Detroit. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN LAC -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1889 RUYDS 117 TD 12 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.2 Herbert comes into Week 11 against the Bengals having scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in three games in a row against New Orleans, Cleveland and Tennessee. He has six total touchdowns and no interceptions over that span, and in two of those outings he ran for at least 32 yards. I don't love that he only had 18 pass attempts against the Titans in Week 10, but Cincinnati is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. And this game has the potential for a shootout, giving Herbert top-10 upside in Week 11. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN MIN -6 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2141 RUYDS 148 TD 17 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.6 Darnold had a disastrous game in Week 10 at Jacksonville with just 6.4 Fantasy points, which snapped a two-game streak where he scored at least 22.2 points. He had 241 passing yards and three interceptions against the Jaguars, and it's just the second time this season he failed to throw a touchdown. He'll rebound this week against the Titans, and three of the past four quarterbacks against Tennessee have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points. I'll go back to Darnold as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 737 RUYDS 13 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.9 Wilson has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Ravens, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Baltimore have scored at least 24.9 Fantasy points, and I hope Wilson follows suit. He has scored at least 24.1 Fantasy points in two of three starts for the Steelers, and I like Wilson as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 11. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1155 RUYDS 43 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Tagovailoa has underwhelmed as a Fantasy quarterback since coming back from his four-game absence with a concussion. In three games, Tagovailoa has scored 16.7 Fantasy points or less twice, including a dud of 10.2 points at the Rams in Week 10. But I expect Tagovailoa to bounce back this week against the Raiders, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Las Vegas have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, and I like Tagovailoa coming back home for this game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Stafford was a major letdown in Week 10 against Miami with 9.7 Fantasy points despite 46 pass attempts. He's attempted 90 passes in the past two games, and hopefully he keeps throwing a lot in Week 11 at New England. The Patriots have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and I like Stafford as a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 11. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Winston spent four seasons in New Orleans from 2020-23 as mostly a backup quarterback, so this qualifies as a revenge game. And I expect Winston to have success against the Saints even though New Orleans is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Winston has attempted 87 passes in two starts for the Browns, and he should be pass happy in this matchup as well. I like Winston as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's a great bye-week replacement if needed in Week 11. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. I thought Rodgers would struggle at Arizona, and he did with just 4.1 Fantasy points. Prior to that, he scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in two outings against New England and Houston, and he should be in that range against the Colts at home in Week 11. Five quarterbacks have scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this season, and Rodgers should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2208 RUYDS 167 TD 13 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Mahomes was great in two games against the Raiders and Buccaneers prior to Week 11 with at least 22.2 Fantasy points in each outing. But he reverted back to being a mediocre Fantasy quarterback in Week 11 against Denver with 18.5 Fantasy points, and I expect something similar in Week 12 at Buffalo. The Bills are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only three guys have scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points against Buffalo this season. Mahomes should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1785 RUYDS 236 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.4 We'll see how Williams does in his first game without Shane Waldron as the offensive coordinator after he was fired Tuesday and replaced by Thomas Brown, who was promoted from passing game coordinator. Right now, it's tough to trust Williams even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues since he's scored 9.9 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. I remain hopeful that Williams can finish his rookie season strong, but he's not a reliable Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 11 against the Packers. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2560 RUYDS 193 TD 12 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.3 Smith gets good news coming off his bye with DK Metcalf (knee) hopeful to return from a two-game absence. But the bad news for Smith is he's facing the 49ers, who are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four quarterbacks in a row have scored 17.6 Fantasy points or less against San Francisco, including Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Smith, who had 14.5 points at San Francisco in Week 6. He's now scored 17.3 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row against the 49ers, and I would only start him in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues in Week 11. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1494 RUYDS 39 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.2 Carr was excellent in Week 10 against Atlanta with 24.5 Fantasy points, but that was a better matchup than what he's about to face in Week 11 against Cleveland. I would only start Carr in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Browns have given up some big games to quarterbacks this season, notably Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert, but Carr isn't in that weight class, especially without Chris Olave (concussion) or Rashid Shaheed. This should be a letdown game for Carr, even at home.